Bexar County deputies seize $15K in cash, drugs on search warrant

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A man is facing numerous charges after a search warrant was served on the South Side.

In a post to Facebook, the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office says deputies first went to a home in the 100 block of Genevieve Drive on a parole violation, and upon arrival they say they found 48-year-old Rene Trevino with narcotics in plain sight.

After the search warrant was obtained, deputies say they found 296 grams of methamphetamine, 66 grams of pot, .5 grams of psilocybin, 3 prescription fentanyl patches and drug paraphernalia on the property.

On April 26, 2023, Trevino was charged with multiple counts of drug possession and the parole violation.

Trevino was taken to the Bexar County jail on a total bond of $85,000 and is remanded without bond for the parole violation.