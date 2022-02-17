Bexar County deputies seize fentanyl pills and meth

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A San Antonio man accused of selling pills with lethal amounts of fentanyl was arrested this week.
31-year-old Joseph Garza was arrested after Bexar County deputies found 101 grams of methamphetamine ad 308 grams of fentanyl pills along with evidence he was selling the drugs. Officials said 42% of the pills contained a lethal dose of fentanyl.
The drugs reportedly have a street value of $12,750.
He was charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver and unlawful carry of a weapon by a felon.