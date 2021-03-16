Bexar County deputies seize tiger cub, bobcat from Southside home
BCSO deputies seize tiger cub from Southside home March 16, 2021/Photo-BCSO
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – Bexar County deputies have seized a bobcat and a 3-month-old tiger cub from a Southside home. Animal Care Services started investigating the situation a couple of months ago when someone called to report the wild cats at the residence on Shane Road. Bexar County Sheriff’s deputies went to the home Tuesday morning and found the wild cats inside.
“When we first got here, the bobcat had free run of the house,” said Sheriff Javier Salazar. “The lady told our special investigator that it was tame, there’s nothing to worry about. I don’t think she’s got a full understanding, this is a wild animal you’re dealing with.”
In addition to the 5-year-old bobcat, deputies found a tiger cub.
“They saw a paw sticking out from under the door and my special enforcement sergeant said ‘Well, what’s that?’ She goes, ‘Oh, that’s a tiger,’ very matter of fact,” said Salazar.
Both big cats were taken to the San Antonio Zoo until they can be transferred to a wildlife sanctuary. A man was arrested on unrelated warrants and he could face additional charges as the investigation continues into the illegal possession of the wild animals .