Bexar County deputies will start patrolling the River Walk

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — River Walk visitors and merchants will be seeing some Stetsons on patrol this Summer thanks to a new initiative by the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office.
The Bexar County Sheriff’s Community Oriented Resource and Education Unit will be conducting the extra patrols at the request of downtown business leaders.
Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar said that SCORE deputies will assist tourists in finding local attractions. Additionally, mental health deputies will be assigned to assist SCORE deputies to help the homeless find available resources.
“Our downtown area is already one of the safest in the country, and our deputies will certainly do their part to help reassure tourists that they can relax and enjoy themselves here,” Salazar said. “Having walked a beat downtown myself (a LONG time ago), I know deputies will spend lots of time taking pics with tourists and giving directions, but their mere visible presence will help prevent any issues that might arise.”
Salazar noted this program will also be used to train cadets in community policing and customer service.