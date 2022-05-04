Bexar County deputy accused attacking inmate, report tampering

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A Bexar County detention deputy was indicted this week on a charge he attacked an inmate and tried to hide it.
Officials said Victor Collins attacked an inmate in the Bexar County Jail in February 2021 and altered the official report on the incident. The report was written by another deputy that witnessed the attack.
Prosecutors said Collins knew that making changes to the report could change the outcome of the investigation into allegations about the attack.
The District Attorney’s Office said that Collins also abused his position by leaving the inmate in his jail cell knowing he was injured and required medical attention.
Collins faces up to 10 years in prison on the charge of tampering with evidence if convicted.