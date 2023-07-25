Bexar County Deputy arrested, accused of indecency with a child

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A Bexar County Sheriff’s Deputy is in jail and will likely be out of a job after a child claimed the deputy sexually abused them.

KSAT-12 is reporting that the child came forward with the allegations against Deputy Marcus James Alexander.

The report says someone who lived with the child called to complain that the 37 year old deputy allegedly touched the child inappropriately, then took photographs of the victim in late June.

Alexander denied having the photos but during an investigation, enough evidence was reportedly found to file a warrant on charges of Indecency with a Child-Contact.

Alexander was placed on unpaid administrative leave after the complaint was called in and was served proposed termination papers after he was arrested.

Sheriff Javier Salazar issued the following statement after Alexander was arrested:

“These allegations are beyond infuriating. As Sheriff, my number one priority is the welfare of this young victim and her family. As for the deputy, criminal and administrative penalties will be swift and severe. I’m extremely grateful to our Childsafe Investigators and Public Integrity Unit for acting quickly on taking this suspect into custody.”

The Sheriff’s Office says investigations are being conducted by BCSO Public Integrity and Internal Affairs.

Alexander has been with the BCSO for a year.