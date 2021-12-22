Bexar County deputy arrested after hitting teenager in custody

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A Bexar County Sheriff’s Office patrol deputy turned herself in to custody today after two warrants were issued for her arrest.
30-year-old Abigail Rios was reportedly off-duty when she took a 17-year-old into custody that was breaking into vehicles on the west side of Bexar County on January 1, 2020. Rios was reportedly caught on surveillance video hitting the teenager while they were in handcuffs.
Rios was indicted today on charges of official oppression and assault causing bodily injury. She remains in the Bexar County Jail on a $6,000 bond.