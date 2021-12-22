      Weather Alert

Bexar County deputy arrested after hitting teenager in custody

Katy Barber
Dec 22, 2021 @ 4:36pm

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A Bexar County Sheriff’s Office patrol deputy turned herself in to custody today after two warrants were issued for her arrest.

30-year-old Abigail Rios was reportedly off-duty when she took a 17-year-old into custody that was breaking into vehicles on the west side of Bexar County on January 1, 2020. Rios was reportedly caught on surveillance video hitting the teenager while they were in handcuffs.

Rios was indicted today on charges of official oppression and assault causing bodily injury. She remains in the Bexar County Jail on a $6,000 bond.

 

TAGS
Abigail Rios assault-bodily injury Bexar County Sheriff's Office official oppression
Popular Posts
San Antonio woman shoots, kills estranged husband in northeast side dispute
Bexar County jail inmate dies after reported suicide attempt
What Men Want for Christmas
Four arrested after chase and standoff with police
San Antonio Police investigate deadly shooting on the Northwest side
Connect With Us Listen To Us On