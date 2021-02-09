      Weather Alert

Bexar County Deputy arrested after inmate makes an assault claim

Don Morgan
Feb 9, 2021 @ 4:44am
Bexar County Sheriff's Office (Photo: KTSA/Dennis Foley)

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A Bexar County deputy will likely lose his job after he was arrested for assaulting a jail inmate.

The inmate complained that 26-year-old Victor Collins assaulted him on Sunday.

There was an internal investigation and Sheriff Javier Salazar along with Public Integrity Unit officers arrested Collins Monday night.

Salazar has issued Collins a notice of proposed dismissal.

Collins has been with the Sheriff’s Office since October of 2018.

There was a second deputy who was also involved in the case who has been terminated. That deputy’s name hasn’t been released.

