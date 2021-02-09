Bexar County Deputy arrested after inmate makes an assault claim
Bexar County Sheriff's Office (Photo: KTSA/Dennis Foley)
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A Bexar County deputy will likely lose his job after he was arrested for assaulting a jail inmate.
The inmate complained that 26-year-old Victor Collins assaulted him on Sunday.
There was an internal investigation and Sheriff Javier Salazar along with Public Integrity Unit officers arrested Collins Monday night.
Salazar has issued Collins a notice of proposed dismissal.
Collins has been with the Sheriff’s Office since October of 2018.
There was a second deputy who was also involved in the case who has been terminated. That deputy’s name hasn’t been released.