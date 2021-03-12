Bexar County Deputy arrested for assault
Photo: Bexar County Sheriff's Office
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A Bexar County deputy has been arrested for assault and he’s about to be out of a job.
Deputies were called to Eriq Solora’s home Thursday afternoon.
They arrested him on a charge of assault causing bodily injury to a family or household member.
Sheriff Javier Salazar issued termination paperwork after Solora’s arrest.
The Sheriff issued this statement:
“Domestic violence is inexcusable by anyone, especially by someone sworn to uphold the law. I have made my stance on employee misconduct quite clear, so my move to terminate this person should come as no surprise to anyone. If you can’t abide by the law, you have no place in this agency.”
The 25 year old Deputy has been with the Sheriff’s Office since March of 2017. His bond is set at $3,500.
Internal Affairs and the Public Integrity Unit will conduct separate but concurrent investigations.