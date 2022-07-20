      Weather Alert

Bexar County Deputy arrested for domestic abuse

Don Morgan
Jul 20, 2022 @ 5:17am
Photo: Bexar County Jail

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A Bexar County Deputy is in trouble and out of a job after he was arrested for domestic abuse.

25 year old Leroy Martinez was taken into custody Tuesday afternoon.

The incident took place over the weekend, when Martinez apparently choked the female victim. The 4 year BCSO deputy is on administrative leave and has been handed his termination papers.

He’s being charged with assault, Family Choking, Strangulation which is a third degree felony.

The case is being investigated by the San Antonio Police Department and the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office.

 

