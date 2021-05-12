      Weather Alert

Bexar County Deputy Arrested for groping female cadet during firearms training

Don Morgan
May 12, 2021 @ 4:31am
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A Bexar County Deputy has been arrested for groping a female cadet during firearms training.

Toribio Gutierrez, a 23 year Sheriff’s Office veteran was taken into custody Tuesday, charged with indecent assault and official oppression.

The charges stem from an incident back in March when another Deputy reported that he witnessed Gutierrez grope a female cadet.

He’s also accused of asking female cadets for personal information and when they refused, he allegedly threatened that they wouldn’t pass the firearms course.

Five more female cadets have recently made similar complaints about the Deputy.

Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar says Gutierrez is going to be fired.

He also announced that a female Deputy will be present in cadet courses from now on.

