Bexar County Deputy arrested for striking handcuffed teenager

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A Bexar County Deputy has been arrested for an incident that occurred nearly two years ago.
30 year old Abigail Rios was off duty New Year’s Day of 2020 when she spotted two teenagers allegedly breaking into vehicles in a neighborhood in West Bexar County.
She confronted the pair but they ran away, only to be caught by Rios and two other deputies a short time later.
One of the teens accused Rios of striking him while he was in handcuffs, a claim that was backed up by video taken from a security camera at a nearby home.
Rios was placed on administrative duty during the investigation and was given a notice of proposed dismissal in July of this year.
Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar released the following statement:
“Our duty to uphold the law does not change whether we are on-duty, off-duty, or whether we think somebody is watching. Our Public Integrity Unit has done a great job working with the case from the time this misconduct was discovered, and I intend to see this through to the fullest extent. Misconduct at any level will not be tolerated.”
Rios, who has been with the Sheriff’s Office since 2013, is charged with official oppression and assault causing bodily injury. She turned herself in Wednesday afternoon and has since been released after posting $6,000 bond.