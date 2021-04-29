Bexar County Deputy arrested on assault charges
Bexar County Sheriff patrol car/Photo-BCSO
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Another Bexar County sheriff’s deputy has been arrested.
30-year-old Alan Lira Leos was taken into custody just after 9 A.M. Wednesday when officers were called to a home on East Southcross near South W.W. White.
Police say the off-duty deputy was involved in a verbal disagreement with a woman but it turned violent when he began choking her.
Leos is charged with felony assault and received an order of dismissal for failure to maintain standards of conduct demanded of a Sheriff’s Office employee.
He was hired in February and was a probationary employee. Internal Affairs and the SAPD will be conducting separate investigations.
Leos is the ninth Bexar County deputy arrested so far in 2021.