Bexar County deputy arrested on child sex assault warrant
Andrew Sanchez Guerra (Photo: Bexar County Sheriff's Office)
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A Bexar County sheriff’s deputy was arrested Thursday on a warrant for sexual assault of a child.
The sheriff’s office said the warrant came from a Bexar County grand jury indictment handed down Thursday on a case originally filed against 41-year-old Andrew Sanchez Guerra in January 2019.
Guerra is accused of a sexual assault that had been going on for several years. The same day the report was filed with the San Antonio Police Department, the sheriff’s office placed Guerra on unpaid administrative leave. That ended at the end of April 2019 in accordance to the collective bargaining agreement. From that point on, he had been on administrative duty.
With Thursday’s arrest, Sheriff Javier Salazar started termination proceedings and Guerra is back on unpaid administrative leave.
The sheriff’s office said it is doing its own internal investigation while San Antonio police continue with their criminal investigation.
Guerra had been with the sheriff’s office for 16 and a half years.