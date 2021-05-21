Bexar County deputy arrested, ordered fight between inmates
Photo courtesy of the Bexar County Sheriff's Office
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A Bexar County Sheriff’s Deputy was arrested this afternoon after he was accused of inciting violence against a Bexar County Jail inmate.
According to reports, 34-year-old Frank Ramos was taken into custody following an investigation into claims that he ordered inmates to assault another.
Ramos was placed on administrative leave Tuesday and officials said warrants for his arrest were obtained today.
Ramos is charged with official oppression and assault causing bodily injury, both class A misdemeanors punishable by up to a year in jail and a fine up to $4,000.