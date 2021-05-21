      Weather Alert

Bexar County deputy arrested, ordered fight between inmates

Katy Barber
May 21, 2021 @ 5:10pm
Photo courtesy of the Bexar County Sheriff's Office

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A Bexar County Sheriff’s Deputy was arrested this afternoon after he was accused of inciting violence against a Bexar County Jail inmate.

According to reports, 34-year-old Frank Ramos was taken into custody following an investigation into claims that he ordered inmates to assault another.

Ramos was placed on administrative leave Tuesday and officials said warrants for his arrest were obtained today.

Ramos is charged with official oppression and assault causing bodily injury, both class A misdemeanors punishable by up to a year in jail and a fine up to $4,000.

TAGS
BCSO BCSO Bexar County Sheriff's Office Bexar County Sheriff's Office Crime
Popular Posts
Supreme Court declines case over racial slur in workplace
Liberal Government Thinks Your Body Is Yours, Until They Want You To Do Something
Trey's Take - How Far Are You Willing to Go to Keep Your Job, and Live A "Normal" Life?
Severe storm chance with potential flash flooding for greater San Antonio area
U.S. commits to admitting 250 asylum-seekers per day