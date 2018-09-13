Bexar County deputy charged with DWI after crash involving 18-wheeler

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – A Bexar County Sheriff’s Deputy has been arrested after allegedly crashing into the back of an 18-wheeler while intoxicated.

Twenty-seven-year-old Joseph Martinez III was off duty when the accident occurred around 3 this morning on IH 35 in Selma. Police say Martinez smashed into the highway’s center divider after slamming into the truck.

Elizabeth Gonzalez with the sheriff’s office says the detention deputy was already on administrative leave for an unrelated incident. Now he’s been slapped with a Class B misdemeanor DWI charge.

Martinez was hired by BCSO in 2014. Gonzalez says the deputy was placed on administrative leave without pay last April.