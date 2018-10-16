Bexar County Deputy charged with stealing from Target

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – A Bexar County Detention Deputy is out on bond after being arrested and charged with theft at a Northwest Side department store.

Balcones Heights police arrested 32-year-old Joseph Becerra Monday evening at the Target store at Wonderland of the Americas on Fredericksburg Road at Loop 410.

Sheriff Javier Salazar visited Becerra at the Magistrates Office shortly after the arrest and the detention deputy submitted his resignation letter. Becerra had been working for the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office since February of 2017.

He’s charged with theft ranging from $100 to $750, which is a class B misdemeanor. KABB TV reports Becerra tried to steal a vacuum cleaner.

The Balcones Heights Police Department and BCSO Internal Affairs will be conducting separate, but concurrent investigations.

More than 20 deputies have been arrested this year.