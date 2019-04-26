Bexar County Deputy Constable resigns after DWI arrest in San Antonio
By Don Morgan
|
Apr 26, 2019 @ 8:08 AM

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A Bexar County deputy constable has resigned after his arrest for DWI on Thursday.

Precinct 2 Deputy Constable Jerry Loera was pulled over for a traffic violation at about 1 a.m. on I-10 near Scales Street.

Officers noticed he was intoxicated  so they conducted a breathalyzer test. The results showed  Loera’s blood alcohol level was almost twice the legal limit.

Loera had been with the department for more than 10 years.

He was off-duty at the time and had been attending a Fiesta event downtown.

