Bexar County Deputy Fired For Abusing Jail Inmate

Don Morgan
May 26, 2022 @ 6:16am
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar says a deputy has been fired following accusations they assaulted an inmate.

According to FOX 29, the inmate reportedly was not cooperating with instructions being given by Ivan Torres.

The Deputy got angry and began punching the inmate in the face. That caused to inmate, who suffers from mental illness, to fall and hit his head on a metal bunk.

After the incident was reported, a supervisor reviewed video which resulted in the 31 year old deputy being fired and arrested.

He had been with the Sheriff’s office for 4 years.

 

