Bexar County Deputy indicted in 2020 Elmendorf fatal shooting

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A Bexar County deputy was indicted on Monday by a Bexar County grand jury for the death of a man in Elmendorf in 2020.
The Bexar County District Attorney’s Office charged deputy Brandin Moran with manslaughter in the death of Jesus Garcia on March 9, 2020.
He will be placed on administrative leave, pending the outcome of the case.
Moran is accused of killing Garcia while responding to a family disturbance with a weapon call at a mobile home in Elmendorf.
KSAT reports a wrongful death lawsuit filed earlier this month says Garcia was threatening to harm himself when Moran reportedly shot his service weapon multiple times. The lawsuit alleges the deputy opened fire within 10 seconds “after bursting into the home” with his gun drawn. He was reportedly shot five times and died at the scene.
At the time of the shooting, BCSO officials reportedly claimed Garcia approached an Elmendorf police officer and Moran in a threatening manner which prompted the shooting.
“As we have been doing since 2019, all officer-involved shootings are presented to a Grand Jury for review. An indictment is not a finding of guilt. It is part of the criminal justice system in which anyone accused of a crime is presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt by either a judge or a jury. Our office will continue to evaluate this case as we move forward and prepare it for court. We will seek whatever outcome justice requires,” said District Attorney Joe Gonzales.
According to jail records, Moran has not been booked into the Bexar County Jail.