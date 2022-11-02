Bexar County Deputy interrupts inmate suicide attempt

Photo: Alpha Media

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A Bexar County Jail inmate is on life support after his suicide attempt was stopped by a Deputy.

It was around 3 A.M. Wednesday when the Deputy was conducting face to face observation checks. According to a release from the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office, the Deputy was working ahead of schedule when he spotted the inmate as he attempted to take his own life.

The Deputy entered the cell and after calling for help began life saving measures.

Once medical staff arrived they also worked to keep the man alive. He is currently at Downtown Baptist.

The inmate’s name hasn’t been released but the BCSO says he is 44 years old and was booked in early October on drug charges.

The incident is being investigated by several divisions within the Bexar Sheriff’s Office as well as a separate investigation by the Karnes County Sheriff’s Office.