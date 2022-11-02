KTSA KTSA Logo

Bexar County Deputy interrupts inmate suicide attempt

By Don Morgan
November 2, 2022 10:06AM CDT
Share
Bexar County Deputy interrupts inmate suicide attempt
Photo: Alpha Media

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A Bexar County Jail inmate is on life support after his suicide attempt was stopped by a Deputy.

It was around 3 A.M. Wednesday when the Deputy was conducting face to face observation checks. According to a release from the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office, the Deputy was working ahead of schedule when he spotted the inmate as he attempted to take his own life.

The Deputy entered the cell and after calling for help began life saving measures.

Once medical staff arrived they also worked to keep the man alive. He is currently at Downtown Baptist.

The inmate’s name hasn’t been released but the BCSO says he is 44 years old and was booked in early October on drug charges.

The incident is being investigated by several divisions within the Bexar Sheriff’s Office as well as a separate investigation by the Karnes County Sheriff’s Office.

More about:
Bexar County Jail
San Antonio

Popular Posts

1

Girlfriend meets up with ex, angry San Antonio boyfriend wrecks their car on Interstate 35
2

Potentially severe storms to impact San Antonio, Austin
3

Three men on the run after shooting on San Antonio's Northeast side
4

Two teens face capital murder charges after east side double shooting
5

Bexar County Medical Examiner identifying woman killed in downtown shooting