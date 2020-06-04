Bexar County Deputy on administrative leave for “troubling” Facebook post
Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar, Texas Primary Election night, March 3, 2020. (Photo: KTSA/Elizabeth Ruiz)
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A post on social media has lead to a Bexar County Sheriff’s Deputy being placed on administrative leave.
Sheriff Javier Salazar says the post was on Facebook and mentioned killing people who are “rioting, looting, attacking innocent people and burning down the city”.
Salazar didn’t release the deputy’s name but did reveal he had been working at the Bexar County Jail. His Texas Peace Officer’s license has been withdrawn plus his badge, credentials and any county property he had has been turned in.
The sheriff says it’s possible the deputy could be fired, depending on the result of an investigation by internal affairs.
The post has been deleted.