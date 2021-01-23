Bexar County deputy, SAPD officer die after contracting COVID-19
Deputy Jesse Zamarron passed away after contracting COVID-19/Photo-BCSO
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – A 23-year veteran of the Bexar County Sheriff’s office has passed away after testing positive for COVID-19. Deputy Jesse Zamarron was 68-years old.
Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar says Zamarron was exposed to the virus by a family member in his household around New Year’s Day. He was placed on leave as a precaution. His first coronavirus test came back negative, but on Jan. 11, the results of a second test were positive. Two days later, Zamarron was admitted to St. Luke’s Baptist Hospital and he passed away early Friday.
“We’re used to hearing these huge numbers of people that die from this everyday, but until it happens to your household or until it happens to one of your coworkers is when it really hits home and just reminds you that this thing is real, said, “Salazar said. “We cannot get complacent.”
Fifty-two detention deputies, 12 law enforcement deputies and 11 civilian employees currently have the virus. Seventy-seven inmates at the Bexar County Jail also have tested positive. Most are exhibiting no symptoms.
Mayor Ron Nirenberg announced Thursday evening that a veteran San Antonio Police officer succumbed to coronavirus.
The officer had been with the department since 1985. His family requested that SAPD not release his name.