Bexar County Deputy stops inmate’s suicide attempt
Bexar County Sheriff's Office (Photo: KTSA/Dennis Foley)
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A Bexar County Sheriff’s Deputy is being credited with saving an inmate’s life.
The deputy was making the rounds Thursday night when he spotted an inmate making a suicide attempt.
The deputy took immediate action, saving the inmate’s life in the process.
As a precautionary measure, the inmate was sent to the hospital to be checked out.
He is expected to make a full recovery.