Bexar County Deputy stops inmate’s suicide attempt

Don Morgan
Jan 15, 2021 @ 6:00am
Bexar County Sheriff's Office (Photo: KTSA/Dennis Foley)

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A Bexar County Sheriff’s Deputy is being credited with saving an inmate’s life.

The deputy was making the rounds Thursday night when he spotted an inmate making a suicide attempt.

The deputy took immediate action, saving the inmate’s life in the process.

As a precautionary measure, the inmate was sent to the hospital to be checked out.

He is expected to make a full recovery.

 

