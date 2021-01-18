      Weather Alert

Bexar County deputy under arrest, accused of assaulting another deputy he was dating

Elizabeth Ruiz
Jan 18, 2021 @ 4:29am
BCSO Deputy Maverick Moreland arrested Jan. 17, 2021/BCSO Photo

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – An off-duty Bexar County deputy has been arrested for allegedly assaulting another deputy he was dating.

Thirty-five-year-old Maverick Mason Moreland was taken into custody by San Antonio police around 12:30 a.m. Sunday  following a disturbance at the Happy Hut Bar on West Avenue.

He’s charged with Assault Family Violence- Dating and Criminal Mischief.

 Moreland is on unpaid administrative leave in accordance with Bexar County Civil Service rules. Sheriff Javier Salazar also informed the deputy that termination proceedings are underway.

“As Peace Officers, we swear an oath to uphold the law. To have someone violate that oath so blatantly is something that absolutely will not be tolerated. I informed this deputy of my intent to terminate him, and I will do so without delay.”

Moreland was initially hired by the BCSO in March of 2010, and later transferred to the Law Enforcement Bureau Patrol Division in May of 2016.

