Bexar County Deputy’s car rear ended by man who was being chased by UTSA Police

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A Bexar County Deputy is recovering after he was hurt in an early morning crash.
At around 2:15 A.M., the deputy was in an unmarked car when he was hit by a man who was being chased by a UTSA officer.
The crash happened on the on ramp from Guadalupe Street to IH-35.
After crashing into the deputy’s car the man got out of his vehicle and jumped off the highway.
He didn’t get far as he broke his arm when he landed.
The man was brought to Brooke Army Medical Center and the deputy he rear ended was taken to another hospital. He’s in stable condition.