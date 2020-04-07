Bexar County Detention Deputy test positive for COVID-19
Bexar County Sheriff's Office (Photo: KTSA/Dennis Foley)
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A newly graduated Bexar County Detention Deputy has tested positive for COVID-19.
The Sheriff’s Office reports the deputy was supposed to begin work at the adult detention center on Saturday, but was experiencing flu-like symptoms and was placed on leave.
Test results came back positive for COVID-19.
The deputy had no contact with inmates or other Adult Detention Center deputies but did have contact with several classmates.
Because of that, the entire graduate class has been placed on leave. A cadet class is covering the staff shortage until April 16.
That brings the number of Bexar County Sheriff’s Office employees diagnosed with COVID-19 to 3.
The Sheriff’s Office has instituted several procedures ato help prevent the spread of COVID-19 including temperature checks at the beginning and end of shifts for patrol and detention staff.
They’re doing daily sanitizing with disinfectant chemicals of common areas which inmates have access to and constant sterilizing with disinfectant chemicals of the booking section during all three shifts are being put into practice. Any detention deputy assigned to a unit which requires two deputies, such as lockdown units, are required to wear PPE at all times.
The Office says they have no inmates in their custody that have tested positive for the virus.