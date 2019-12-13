      Weather Alert

Bexar County Detention Officer attacked by jail inmate

Don Morgan
Dec 13, 2019 @ 6:00am
Photo: Pxhere

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A guard at the Bexar County Jail  was attacked by an inmate Thursday afternoon.

Niko Dotcie-Jenkins used an improvised sharp object to cut the the detention deputy during a face to face observation.

The deputy suffered minor injuries and was treated at University Hospital.

Dotcie-Jenkins was in jail for a violence charge and now, he’s been charged with aggravated assault on a public servant causing bodily injury.

The Deputy’s name wasn’t released.

TAGS
Bexar County Jail Deputy attacked Niko Dotcie-Jenkins San Antonio
Popular Posts
Listen
Kaepernick's agent says no NFL teams have offered him a job since 2016
Texas park employee fired for calling police, saying she’d been run over
Castro claims San Antonio Trump donors raise money off Hispanic work; donors see big funding boost
Biden spars with Iowa voter, calling 83-year-old man 'damn liar' and 'too old to vote' for former VP