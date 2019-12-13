Bexar County Detention Officer attacked by jail inmate
Photo: Pxhere
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A guard at the Bexar County Jail was attacked by an inmate Thursday afternoon.
Niko Dotcie-Jenkins used an improvised sharp object to cut the the detention deputy during a face to face observation.
The deputy suffered minor injuries and was treated at University Hospital.
Dotcie-Jenkins was in jail for a violence charge and now, he’s been charged with aggravated assault on a public servant causing bodily injury.
The Deputy’s name wasn’t released.