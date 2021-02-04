Bexar County District Attorney warns residents about a phone scam
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Have you received a phone call claiming there is a warrant out for your arrest and you need to come up with some cash?
Don’t fall for it. It’s a scam.
According to a tweet from Bexar County District Attorney Joe Gonzales residents are getting phone calls from people who say there is a warrant for the resident’s arrest.
The caller then instructs the potential victim they can avoid arrest by sending a payment through Paypal.
Gonzales says his office will never demand payment over the phone or demand payment through a third party payment system.
If your phone rings and it’s one of these scammers, hang up, then report the call to the Bexar County District Attorney’s Office at 210-335-2311.