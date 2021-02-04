      Weather Alert

Bexar County District Attorney warns residents about a phone scam

Don Morgan
Feb 4, 2021 @ 8:36am
Bexar County district attorney Joe Gonzales discusses arrests in murder and disappearance of Shane Bourret at a news conference June 20, 2019. Photo: KTSA/Dennis Foley

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Have you received a phone call claiming there is a warrant out for your arrest and you need to come up with some cash?

Don’t fall for it. It’s a scam.

According to a tweet from Bexar County District Attorney Joe Gonzales residents are getting phone calls from people who say there is a warrant for the resident’s arrest.

The caller then instructs the potential victim they can avoid arrest by sending a payment through Paypal.

Gonzales says his office will never demand payment over the phone or demand payment through a third party payment system.

If your phone rings and it’s one of these scammers, hang up, then report the call to the Bexar County District Attorney’s Office at 210-335-2311.

