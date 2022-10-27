Bexar County Elections Department: Mail-in ballot application deadline is Friday

Closeup of a Vote by Mail envelope, official balloting material - business reply mail, USPS first class mail.

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — If you plan to vote by mail in Bexar County, the deadline to get your application for a mail-in ballot turned in is Friday, October 28.

Voting by mail is an option for voters over 65, as well as people with physical disabilities.

“It’s important to note that early voting by mail is provided as a convenient privilege for our citizens over the age of 65 or for those who are disabled, no matter what their age,” says Jacque Callanen, Bexar County Elections Administrator.

To be eligible to vote early by mail in Texas, you must be:

65 years of age or older on Election Day (November 8)

Sick or disabled

Confined in jail, but otherwise eligible to vote

Out of county

Early voting began October 24 and continues through November 4.

Curbside voting for those who are unable to physically walk inside the polling location to cast their vote, may call in advance, and relay the time, location and date they wish to curbside vote if they are driving, or ask about community transportation to the polls.

You can get more information by calling 210-335-VOTE

Early voting locations and hours of operation can be found here.