Bexar County Elections Department slapped with lawsuit

Bexar County Elections Department/KTSA Photo-Elizabeth Ruiz

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) -The Bexar County Elections Department is facing a lawsuit claiming that it doesn’t have enough polling sites planned for the November election.

MOVE Texas, Texas Organizing Project, and the Texas Civil Rights Project are asking a judge to order Bexar County to increase the number of voting sites on November 3 from 284 to 311.

“We’re expected to see record-breaking numbers of Texans at the polls in the midst of a global pandemic, and Bexar County must be prepared to handle more voters than it ever has before while maintaining healthy voting practices,” said H. Drew Galloway, executive director of MOVE Texas Civic Fund.

This year, the county has added the AT&T Center and other Mega voting sites to the list.

The lawsuit also accuses the elections department of making it difficult to become a volunteer deputy registrar who can officially register people to vote.

“Bexar County is imposing burdens on its citizens by illegally restricting the appointment process for volunteer deputy registrars and continues to break the law by failing to post the legally required notice of polling locations on the County’s website,” said Galloway. “With just days until the early voting begins, MOVE Texas, Texas Organizing Project, and the Texas Civil Rights Project believe that it’s past time for Bexar County to come into compliance with the state law.”