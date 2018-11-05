Bexar County Elections Officials expecting a busy day at the polls

Waiting until the last minute to cast your ballot? You’re not alone.

Bexar County Elections Administrator Jacque Callanen says if early voting numbers are any indication, Tuesday is going to be a busy one for elections officials at the County’s 302 polling sites.

Callanen says the early voting numbers are on par with what they saw during the Presidential election in 2016.

“The Presidential year we had 122,000 people vote on election day. So I think we’ll see something upwards of that.”

With those large crowds at the polls and the intensity of this years races, tempers could run high when voters have to stand in line or look for a place to park. Callanen urges you to be patient and be kind.

“And remember, no cellphones are allowed in the polling stations. We had a bit of a problem with that during early voting”

You can help solve the parking situation by taking a VIA bus to the polls. The transit is actually giving free rides to people who are going to cast their votes. Just show your valid voter registration card to the bus driver as you get on board.

If you’re not sure where you should go to vote, this link will take you to the Bexar County Election site.