Bexar County employee tests positive for coronavirus

Elizabeth Ruiz
Mar 26, 2020 @ 3:57pm

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News)- An employee at the Bexar County Juvenile Probation Department has tested positive for COVID-19.

A statement from the department says the individual has not worked in any Bexar County facility for the last two weeks. The Juvenile Probation Department found out Tuesday night that the employee tested positive for coronavirus.

“In consultation with medical professionals and in an abundance of caution, everyone who may have been in close contact has been notified,” read the statement. “The JPD has also implemented increased cleaning and disinfectant protocols as a continued measure.”

In an effort to support family connections while keeping all children and staff healthy, visits  currently are  being conducted by videoconference or extended phone calls only.  

 

TAGS
Bexar County Juvenile Probation Department Coronavirus COVID-19
