Bexar County enters agreement to house unaccompanied minors at Freeman Coliseum

Elizabeth Ruiz
Mar 26, 2021 @ 3:36pm
Freeman Coliseum/Facebook Photo

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – Bexar County  has entered an agreement to temporarily house unaccompanied minors at Freeman Coliseum.

Judge Nelson Wolff  announced Friday that the children will start arriving next week.  The short-term lease is effective starting Saturday.

Wolff says Homeland Security will provide security for the perimeter, and a  private firm will be take care of the interior. Wolff says Bexar County Sheriff’s deputies will not be used at the Coliseum.

Wolff also said children will be tested for COVID-19 at the border before they come here.  Children who test positive after they arrive in San Antonio will be kept in a separate facility .  He says they will not be a burden on the hospital system because children aren’t likely to be hospitalized with the virus.

Freeman Coliseum will have 2,400 beds for the migrant children.

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services will be responsible for the operation at the coliseum.

Developing story…….

