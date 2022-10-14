Bexar County Fire Department to unveil new fire station on far west side

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The Bexar County Fire Department is set for an open house to unveil a brand new fire station for District 7 Fire Rescue on Sunday.

Growth in the area demanded an expansion for the unit that was previously housed in an older, smaller facility at the same location.

“Before we got this new building we were operating out of an old farm house from about the 1920s,” said Matt Post, engineer and paramedic with District 7 Fire Rescue. “We’re a very fast growing area in Bexar County. This allows us to host all of the personnel we’re going to need because our call volume just blows up every year.”

The facility will allow District 7 to respond to more than just one fire at a time, if need be. It also improves the District’s medical capabilities, which is an increasing need for modern fire stations.

“About 90-percent of our calls are EMS runs,” said Post.”We’re able to do almost as much as an ER (Emergency Room) would be able to do. We’re able to stabilize our patients well before they get to the emergency room.”

The new station also comes equipped with a larger, state-of-the-art kitchen, two fire poles for rapid response and a day room for firefighters to relax with a movie or a game of pool during their 48-hour shifts.

The open house for Fire Station 115 will take place at 11615 Galm Road, San Antonio, Texas 78254.

The festivities begin at 1 p.m. and wrap up at 4 p.m.

You can click here for more information on Bexar County District 7 Fire Rescue.