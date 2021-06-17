Bexar County Fire Marshal arrests vehicle arsonist

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The Bexar County Fire Marshal arrested a man accused of setting two vehicles on fire.
Officials said 44-year-old William North set fire first to his estranged wife’s vehicle in Converse on June 12 and then set fire to another vehicle belonging to a relative of his estranged wife in San Antonio one day later.
Officials said North made threats against his estranged wife prior to setting her car on fire and made threats against law enforcement and fire personnel during the second fire.
North was arrested Wednesday and charged with arson of a motor vehicle.
Arson of a motor vehicle is a second-degree felony punishable by up to 20 years in prison and a fine up to $10,000.
North remains in the Bexar County Jail on a $75,000 bond.
Officials said the investigation is ongoing.