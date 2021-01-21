      Weather Alert

Bexar County inmate commits suicide despite jail guard’s efforts to save him, BCSO says

Elizabeth Ruiz
Jan 21, 2021 @ 3:21pm
Ryan Oshea, Bexar County Jail Inmate reportedly committed suicide Jan. 21, 2021/Photo-BCSO

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – An inmate at the Bexar County Jail has taken his own life despite a detention deputy’s efforts to save him, said the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office.

Shortly after 2 a.m. Thursday, a Bexar County Sheriff’s detention deputy found 35-year-old Ryan Oshea trying to commit suicide.  The deputy called for assistance and started performing life-saving measures until medical staff arrived.

BCSO says EMS arrived and treated Oshea, but he was pronounced dead at 2:26 a.m.

BCSO’s Criminal Investigations Division, Internal Affairs and the Public Integrity Unit are conducting an investigation.

Oshea was arrested  by San Antonio police Jan. 13 on a warrant out of Wilson County for assault bodily injury-family/house.  Bond was set at $1.000.

 

