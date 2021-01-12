Bexar County inmate dies after testing positive for COVID-19
Bexar County Detention Center/Photo-BCSO
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – A 45-year-old inmate at the Bexar County Adult Detention Center has died after testing positive for COVID-19.
On January 2, the inmate notified jail staff that he was experiencing coronavirus-type symptoms. He was tested for COVID-19 and quarantined pending results of the test. Later that day, he received the positive test results. The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office says the inmate was relocated to the jail’s infirmary for medical observation and treatment for COVID-19. When his symptoms got worse, he was transported to University Hospital January 6.
The inmate, who had been jailed since May of 2020 for aggravated sexual assault of a child, was pronounced dead Monday afternoon at University Hospital.
The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office will rule on the exact cause of death. BCSO’s Criminal Investigations Division , Internal Affairs , and the Public Integrity Unit are conducting an investigation into his death.
His name has not been released pending notification of next of kin.