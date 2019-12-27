      Weather Alert

Bexar County Inmate dies in his cell

Don Morgan
Dec 27, 2019 @ 11:14am
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — An inmate at the Bexar County Jail has died.

A Deputy was performing a routine check and found 61 year old Stephen Wayne Cole unresponsive in his cell just before 11:00 P.M Thursday.

Staff started life saving measures but Cole was pronounced dead just after 11:30 P.M.

The Bexar County Medical Examiner will determine the exact cause of Cole’s death but preliminary information shows that Cole was suffering from an underlying medical condition was a a chronic narcotics user.

Cole was arrested and booked on a Criminal Trespass charge on December 22nd.

