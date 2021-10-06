      Weather Alert

Bexar County inmate dies while battling COVID-19

Don Morgan
Oct 6, 2021 @ 7:14am
Photo: Alpha Media

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A 41 year old Bexar County Jail inmate has died while undergoing treatment for COVID-19.

Donald Hamilton died Monday night at Metropolitan Methodist Hospital.

He initially tested positive for COVID September 18 while at the hospital. He stayed there as his health continued to decline.

The Sheriff’s Office says Hamilton died of complications from the virus but the Medical Examiner will determine his exact cause of death.

Hamilton was waiting to go to trial after he was arrested for super aggravated assault of a child in August of 2020.

TAGS
Bexar County inmate dies Coronavirus
Popular Posts
Leave It To Government To Fire Medical Professionals En Masse During A Pandemic
Does having Dog the Bounty Hunter involved in Brian Laundrie search help?
Another round of heavy rain, storms expected for San Antonio area
Socialite says she accidentally killed police official after massage
A Marine Arrested For Daring To Criticize The Failures Of Joe Biden
Connect With Us Listen To Us On