Bexar County inmate dies while battling COVID-19

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A 41 year old Bexar County Jail inmate has died while undergoing treatment for COVID-19.
Donald Hamilton died Monday night at Metropolitan Methodist Hospital.
He initially tested positive for COVID September 18 while at the hospital. He stayed there as his health continued to decline.
The Sheriff’s Office says Hamilton died of complications from the virus but the Medical Examiner will determine his exact cause of death.
Hamilton was waiting to go to trial after he was arrested for super aggravated assault of a child in August of 2020.