Bexar County issues public health emergency after first coronavirus case
Photo: KTSA/Dennis Foley
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Bexar County Judge Nelson Wolff issued a declaration of public health emergency Friday.
The emergency lasts seven days.
The declaration — like the City of San Antonio’s — bans gatherings of 500 people or more anywhere in Bexar County effective immediately.
Gatherings of more than 250 people is not recommended.
San Antonio International Airport, schools, places of worship, museums, office spaces, transit hubs, retail stores, hospital and detention centers are all exempted.
The directive also orders officials to develop a plan to screen Bexar County Jail inmates and incoming inmates for the virus.
All jury panels in county and City of San Antonio courts have been suspended.
Bexar County rental property owners have been ordered to temporarily suspend evictions for at least the next 30 days.
The county also announced it will be having a special Commissioners Court meeting Wednesday at 10 a.m.
