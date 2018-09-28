Bexar County Jail chief resigns

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – The Bexar County Jail chief is stepping down. Sheriff Javier Salazar says he received Assistant Chief Deputy Bobby Hogeland’s resignation letter Friday.

“In his letter, he does mention that another opportunity came up, so I’ve got to say I’m happy for him,” Salazar told KTSA News.

The sheriff says he’s known Hogeland a long time.

“Bobby Hogeland and I go back 15 or 20 years and he’s going to be great, no matter what he does,” said Salazar.

The resignation comes after recent jail escape attempts and the DWI arrest of several deputies assigned to the detention center. Hogeland also was the focus of a recent KENS-5 story on the purchase of 69 office chairs to the tune of more than $50,000, an expenditure approved by Hogeland.

When asked if the recent story had anything to do with Hogeland’s resignation, the sheriff replied,” I don’t know what else may have factored into his decision to do that. All I can do is take him at face value for what’s in this letter,that another opportunity came up,” said Salazar.

The sheriff says he wishes Hogeland well.

“And if he needs anything from me for this next chapter in his life, he can count on me,” Salazar said.

In the meantime, Deputy Chief Ruben Vela will be in charge of the Bexar County Jail.

“We’re going to do a nationwide search for a jail administrator very soon, but for now, it’s in very capable hands with Chief Vela,” said Salazar.