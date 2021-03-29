Bexar County Jail inmate accused of child sexual assault commits suicide, BCSO says
Bexar County Jail inmate Mark Reid commits suicide/Photo-BCSO
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – A 35-year-old man booked on a charge of child sexual assault has died by suicide, according to the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office.
BCSO says a detention deputy was conducting an observation check March 26 when he discovered Mark Reid trying to commit suicide. The deputy tried to perform life-saving measures and called for assistance. but Reid was pronounced dead just before midnight.
Reid had been at the Bexar County Jail since November on a charge of continuous sexual abuse of a child. Bond was set at $200,000.
The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division, Internal Affairs, and the Public Integrity Unit are conducting an investigation.