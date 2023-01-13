Bexar County Jail inmate commits suicide in cell

Photo: Alpha Media

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A 31 year old inmate at the Bexar County Jail committed suicide in his cell Thursday afternoon.

He was discovered at around 12:30 P.M. during a face to face observation check.

Medical personnel did attempt to save the man’s life but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

His name hasn’t been released by the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office says he was being held on charges of aggravated sexual assault of a child and two counts of indecency with a child.