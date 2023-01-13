KTSA KTSA Logo

Bexar County Jail inmate commits suicide in cell

By Don Morgan
January 13, 2023 6:24AM CST
Share
Bexar County Jail inmate commits suicide in cell
Photo: Alpha Media

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A 31 year old inmate at the Bexar County Jail committed suicide in his cell Thursday afternoon.

He was discovered at around 12:30 P.M. during a face to face observation check.

Medical personnel did attempt to save the man’s life but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

His name hasn’t been released by the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office says he was being held on charges of aggravated sexual assault of a child and two counts of indecency with a child.

More about:
Bexar County Jail
Inmate Suicide
San Antonio

Popular Posts

1

SAPD: Man arrested after fatal road rage shooting
2

Two people shot and killed in west Bexar County now identified
3

Three family members, including child, killed in crash on San Antonio's Northeast side
4

One dead, another injured in shooting on San Antonio's West side
5

Texas inmate busts transport van window, escapes and breaks into 2 houses while handcuffed