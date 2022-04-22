      Weather Alert

Bexar County Jail Inmate commits suicide in his cell

Don Morgan
Apr 22, 2022 @ 5:27am
Photo: Bexar County Sheriff's Office

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A 44 year old inmate at the Bexar County Jail committed suicide in his cell Thursday morning.

A unit officer was conducted cell checks just before 10 A.M. when he found Emmitt Earl Byrd attempting to take his own life by hanging himself.

The officer was able to cut Byrd down, called for help and attempted to revive Byrd.

Medical staff took over when they got to the cell and soon after wards, first responders arrived.

Their life saving measures were unsuccessful and Byrd was pronounced dear at 10:17 A.M.

Byrd had been at the jail since Sunday when he was arrested for assaulting a family member.

The Precinct 2 Constable’s Office will investigate Byrd’s death.

