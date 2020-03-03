Bexar County Jail inmate commits suicide
Photo: Pxhere
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — An inmate at the Bexar County Jail is dead after committing suicide in his cell.
A Detention Deputy discovered the 20 year old inmate trying to commit suicide at around 6 A.M. and called for help.
The two Deputies lowered the inmate and began life saving measures. He was transported to Downtown Baptist Hospital but he died from his injuries just after 7 A.M., a little more than an hour after he was found.
The inmate was being held on charges of capital murder, assault with bodily harm and possession.
His identity isn’t going to be released until his family is notified. Several departments within the Sheriff’s Office will investigate.