Bexar County Jail Inmate dies after suffering medical episode in cell

Photo: Bexar County Jail

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A Bexar County Jail inmate has died after having what the Sheriff’s Office is calling a medical episode.

A cadet was checking cells just after 10 A.M. Wednesday morning when they discovered 53 year old Daniel Pentkowski lying in the fetal position.

The cadet contacted a deputy who entered the cell and began life saving measures.

EMS arrived and continued the attempt to save Pentkowski’s life, but he was pronounced dead at around 10:30 A.M.

Pentkowski appeared to have some injuries that were self inflicted but the medical examiner will determine the exact cause of his death.

He was booked into the jail two days earlier on a charge of retaliation.

Several agencies, including the Bexar County D.A’s office, the Texas Rangers, Internal Affairs and the Criminal Investigations Division are investigating.