Bexar County Jail inmate dies at University Hospital after testing positive for COVID-19
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – A murder suspect at the Bexar County Jail has died after contracting COVID-19. Sixty-six-year-old Clifford Childs was awaiting trial on two local murder charges when he tested positive for the novel coronavirus.
The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office says Childs, who had underlying medical issues, was admitted to University Hospital April 17. He was subsequently placed on a ventilator, and Childs’ family made the decision Monday evening to remove him from life support.
As per standard procedure, the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division, Internal Affairs, and the Public Integrity Unity are conducting an investigation into his death.
To date, a total of 294 inmates have tested positive for COVID-19. Most of them, 217 of the inmates, had no symptoms when they tested positive. Through proactive efforts with the San Antonio Fire Department’s Mobile Integrated Health Unit and University Health System, more than 830 inmates at the Bexar County Jail have been tested for COVID-19 since mass testing became available for staff and inmates, and 385 have tested negative.