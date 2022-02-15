Bexar County Jail inmate dies from lung illness

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — An inmate at the Bexar County Jail has died after medical complications.
According to the Sheriff’s Office, 31-year-old Daniel Maldonado died after dealing with a pulmonary illness related to pre-existing conditions. Maldonado did not test positive for COVID-19 while in custody, officials said.
Officials reported that Maldonado began feeling chest pains on Feb. 9 and was hospitalized until he passed on Tuesday.
The 31-year-old was booked into the jail on January 10.
The Bexar County Precinct 2 Constable’s Office is conducting an investigation per the Sandra Bland Act. The BCSO Internal Affairs and Public Integrity Units are also conducting separate but concurrent administrative investigations.
The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office will determine Maldonado’s final cause of death.