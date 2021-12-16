Bexar County jail inmate dies after reported suicide attempt

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — An inmate the the Bexar County Jail died late Wednesday after a suicide attempt.
The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office reports that 30-year-old Evan Held was found unresponsive around 9 p.m. after hanging himself. Officials said Sheriff’s deputies and arrived and assisted the unit officer that made the discovery in cutting Held down and began performing live saving measures.
The San Antonio Fire Department reportedly arrived a short time later and took over the first-air, but Held was pronounced dead at approximately 9:50 p.m.
Held was being held in the Bexar County Jail on charges of murder, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, theft and evading arrest.
According to KSAT, Held was turned himself in to the Dallas Police Department in October after a shooting that left his girlfriend, 31-year-old Sara Silva, dead and a 71-year-old woman wounded.